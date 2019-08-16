e-paper
Pakistan fails to get a formal UNSC meeting to discuss Kashmir issue

The council listened to briefings and reports presented by UN bodies at the consultations that lasted just over an hour.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:47 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
An Indian police officer stands behind the concertina wire during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019.
An Indian police officer stands behind the concertina wire during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door informal consultations on Kashmir Friday but did not grant Pakistan a formal and open meeting of the apex body that it had demanded, with a right to address the body.

“Thwarted,” said a top UN diplomat in a one-word response.

The council listened to briefings and reports presented by UN bodies at the consultations that lasted just over an hour.

Members expressed “serious concerns” about the situation in Kashmir and urged all parties to not take unilateral action that could aggravate the situation further, an official of the Chinese permanent mission to the UN told reporters after the consultations that China had called in support of Pakistan.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:46 IST

