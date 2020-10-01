e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan fired artillery guns in ceasefire violation along Line of Control, fitting response being given: Army

Pakistan fired artillery guns in ceasefire violation along Line of Control, fitting response being given: Army

Early in the day, two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian army soldiers
Indian army soldiers(AP photo)
         

Indian Army on Thursday said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors of Kupwara district in the afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. “Befitting response is being given,” the Army has said.

Early in the day, two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said two soldiers were killed and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border.

“The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing,” he added.

This year has seen a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC, especially in north Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed during shelling by Pakistan along the 744 km-long LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The deceased soldier was a native of Loha Khera in Sangrur district of Punjab.

On Monday, an army soldier was injured when Pakistani forces opened fire on the Indian pickets in north Kashmir’s Machil sector.

tags
top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In