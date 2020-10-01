e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir

Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir

Pakistan has been engaged in unprovoked violations of ceasefire agreement across the LoC.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:52 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Smoke rising from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops in one of the incidents of ceasefire violations.
Smoke rising from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops in one of the incidents of ceasefire violations. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
         

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Thursday morning, said an army official.

The army said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning. The injured soldiers are being evacuated.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons.

“Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” the spokesperson said.

A senior police officer said that since morning intermittent ceasefire violation is going on at the LoC. “Besides other weapons, artillery firing is still going on,” he said, wishing not to be quoted.

The soldiers who were killed have been identified as Havaldar Kuldeep from Unit 15 Sikh Light Infantry and Rifleman Shubham of 8 Jammu And Kashmir Rifles.

Also Read: Shopian: Two civilians arrested in connection with July killings

On Wednesday, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed during shelling by Pakistan along the 744 km-long LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The deceased soldier was a native of Loha Khera in Sangrur district of Punjab.

On Monday, an army soldier was injured when Pakistani forces opened fire on the Indian pickets in north Kashmir’s Machil sector.

Also Read: OFB dismisses army’s report on faulty ammo

This year has seen a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC, especially in north Kashmir. The army has been responding to every such ceasefire violation with full force. Senior army officers have said that the unprovoked ceasefire violation is chiefly aimed to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In