Pakistan Army fires along LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla and Akhnoor; India retaliates

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28–29, targeting areas opposite the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector, marking the fifth consecutive day of such firing. An Army soldier, deployed on LoC, guards after firing on a patrolling team, in Rajouri.(PTI FILE )

However, the Indian Army said that it responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner.

“During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Tensions along the LoC remain high as security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

Earlier, the Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26–27, targeting areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to brief him on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the military’s preparedness following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Their 40-minute meeting took place just hours after the Pakistan Army opened fire on several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has implemented a series of strong measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence last evening to review the security situation and instructed all forces to maintain heightened vigilance.

Strong messages of support and solidarity have poured in from governments worldwide, all of whom have unequivocally condemned the terror attack.