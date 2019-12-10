e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Pakistan immigrants in Rajasthan, Punjab cheer CAB

According to information given by the state home department in reply to an Assembly question in last session, 17,652 immigrants are registered at Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) across 18 districts of Rajasthan; 6,127 of them are eligible to become Indian citizens.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:24 IST
Rakesh Goswami and Dinesh Bothra
Rakesh Goswami and Dinesh Bothra
Hindustan Times, Jaipur/Jodhpur
An immigrant can currently apply for citizenship after staying in India for 11 years. Since the cut-off date for CAB is December 31, 2014, religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh immigrating to India that year will have to wait for five years for citizenship. (ANI Photo)
An immigrant can currently apply for citizenship after staying in India for 11 years. Since the cut-off date for CAB is December 31, 2014, religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh immigrating to India that year will have to wait for five years for citizenship. (ANI Photo)
         

For over 17,000 immigrants from Pakistan living in Rajasthan, the Citizen Amendment Bill , 2019, is a reason to celebrate.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution in those countries. It proposes to make people from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi faiths who entered India till December 31, 2014, eligible for citizenship.

“We thank the government for incorporating our demand...This allows third generation minority immigrants from Pakistan to acquire citizenship under Section 6 (naturalization) after five years of stay in India instead of 11 years,” said Hindu Singh Sodha, president of Seemant Lok Sangthan, an organisation working for citizenship to Hindu immigrants from Pakistan.

An immigrant can currently apply for citizenship after staying in India for 11 years. Since the cut-off date for CAB is December 31, 2014, religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh immigrating to India that year will have to wait for five years for citizenship.

Cheidam Sharma, the chief coordinator of an organisation facilitating the stay of Hindu immigrants in Jaipur, said under the current law, children of immigrants cannot get Indian citizenship unless their parents have got it.

“For example, I came to India from Karachi with my wife and two children in 2013. I will become eligible for citizenship in June 2020. My wife and children can apply for it only after I have become an Indian citizen. The new legislation does away with this. All of us can apply at the same time if the new law comes into effect.”

According to information given by the Rajasthan home department in reply to an assembly question in the last session , 17,652 immigrants from Pakistan are registered at Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) across 18 districts; 6,127 of them are eligible to become Indian citizens under the existing

In Punjab’s Amritsar, around 20 families of the Sikh and Hindu faiths that have been migrated from Pakistan hailed the introduction of CAB in Parliament.

“I have heard that the citizenship amendment bill is being passed. If we will get citizenship, it will like a new birth for us,” said Saran Singh, 52. His family has five members, including his wife, two sons and a daughter. They are yet to get Indian citizenship.

“We applied for the citizenship around 10 times, but nothing happened. Now we are exhausted and don’t even want to apply once again. Whatever we have been earning is being spent on extending our visas. Even, our sons and daughters are not getting married due to a Pakistani tag,” he said.

top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News