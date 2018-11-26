Give up double standards, India tells Pakistan to act against 26/11 perpetrators

India on Monday accused Pakistan of “showing little sincerity” in bringing the perpetrators of the terror attacks in Mumbai ten years ago to justice and said its planners of the “still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity”.

“The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil,” the ministry of external affairs said.

“We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation,” it said.

Six Americans were among the 166 people killed in the attack carried out by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who infiltrated Mumbai by boat and continued spraying bullets and grenades for three days around various city landmarks. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police and the lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was handed down the death sentence by a court in India.

India also welcomed the statement by the United States asking Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates, responsible for the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008.

“The Government of India will continue its efforts to bring justice to the families of the victims and the martyrs,” the statement said.

“It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure…”

