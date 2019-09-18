Pakistan PM Imran Khan says ‘no chance’ of bilateral talks with India

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday declared that there will be no bilateral talks with India until what he calls “curfew” is lifted from Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi has maintained that there is no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a union territory of India.

The Centre on August 5 through a presidential order scrapped Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:09 IST