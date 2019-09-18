e-paper
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says ‘no chance’ of bilateral talks with India

india Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo @pid_gov)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo @pid_gov)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday declared that there will be no bilateral talks with India until what he calls “curfew” is lifted from Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi has maintained that there is no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a union territory of India.

The Centre on August 5 through a presidential order scrapped Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:09 IST

