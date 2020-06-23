e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh

Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh

The police raised concerns that Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are trying to insert more terrorists through three sectors of Kashmir.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said JeM and LeT militants are using several areas of the region to send more terrorists inside from Kashmir with help from Pakistan. (PTI)
         

Pakistan is trying to send more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through several areas and planning to attack security forces, the Union territory’s director general of police said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan is trying to send more Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba militants to Kashmir through Nowshera, Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Keran sectors. Our border and hinterland grids are alert and are working in coordination,” Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have reports that militants (JeM) are again planning to implement IED based incident against the security forces. We are fully alert,” Singh added, according to ANI.

The top police official was speaking after the wreath-laying ceremony for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was killed during a gunfight Pulwama district earlier in the day.

Head constable Sunil Kale of CRPF’s 182nd Battalion lost his life during the operation in Bundzoo area of Pulwama. Two terrorists were also shot dead by security forces during the encounter.

His comments came after the Indian Army said on Tuesday that security forces have busted an active terrorist hideout and recovered warlike stores in an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.r

The joint operation was launched in the morning in Harwan, which is about 19km from Srinagar city, the Chinar Corps of the army tweeted.

Security forces, which have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley, have killed more than 100 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year.

China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
