Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:30 IST

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire in two sectors along the LoC in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch district. officials said. The Pakistani Army targeted Qasba and Kirni sectors with firing of small arms and mortar shelling, they added.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

“At about 0930 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Qasba and Kirni sectors in district Poonch”, PTI quoted officials as saying.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:30 IST