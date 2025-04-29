Pakistani family in Delhi for minor sons' heart procedure leave India as visa deadline ends

As Pakistani nationals return to their country in the aftermath of India's order following the Pahalgam terror attack, a family visiting New Delhi for their two minor sons' life-saving procedure had to go back to Sindh without fulfilling their purpose. Pakistani nationals have been leaving India via the Attari-Wagah border, with BSF and security personnels checking their ID before the final exit.(PTI)

The central government had issued a 'Leave India' notice to all Pakistani nationals in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The visas issued to all Pakistani citizens were due to expire on April 27, while the medical visas were set for a deadline of April 29.

Hailing from Sindh's Hyderabad city, Shahid Ali's two sons, Talha and Taha, aged nine and seven years respectively, needed the procedure as soon as possible as they are suffering from a congenital heart condition. According to a report from news agency PTI, Ali had accompanied his sons to the national capital of India in March after having undergone a long haul of communications with specialists, multiple tests and receiving medical visas.

"Unfortunately, after the Pahalgam incident, the situation changed, we just didn't have time for our appeals to be heard properly," Ali said. He added that even though a lot of money was spent for the procedure, that still was not the problem.

While making a plea for his family's stay, Ali had revealed that he had spent around ₹10 million on their travel.

The main issue, the "heartbreak" lies in the fact that the procedure could not be completed "despite the best efforts of the medical staff in Delhi", Ali was cited as saying by PTI.

Ali and his family are among scores of Pakistanis who have returned to their homeland in the past week. Shahid Ali has reportedly also appealed to the government of Pakistan, requesting them to arrange for the life-saving procedure to be done for his two sons in some other country.

Ayan, another Pakistani and his family, had to return from New Delhi on Monday after he failed to undergo a medical procedure and receive treatment for his one-year-old illness.

The lower half of the youngster's body was reportedly paralysed after he was hot by police in the face of a miscommunication.

Following India's orders for the exit of Pakistani nationals from the nation, citizens of the neighbouring country have been making their way out through the Attari-Wagah border.

In its punitive actions against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, India had enforced a number of decisions, including the closure of the integrated check post at Attari, suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, reduction in the overall personnel strength of Pakistani nationals in their high commissions.