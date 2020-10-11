e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

The Pakistani shelling in three sectors drew a quick response from the Indian army.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir came under heavy Pakistan shelling Sunday evening.
Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir came under heavy Pakistan shelling Sunday evening. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Pakistani troops on Sunday evening resorted to intense shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, escalating ceasefire violations and prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch at about 6.15 pm followed by similar shelling in Khari Karmarain the same district at around 6.40 pm.

“They resorted to artillery shelling prompting Indian troops to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Col Anand said that at about 6.45 pm Pakistani troops also opened heavy fire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“There also they resorted to small arms fire followed by artillery shelling. Indian army is responding befittingly in the three sectors,” he said.

There were no injuries or deaths on the Indian side when reports last came in.

tags
top news
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit, Quinton begin MI’s 163-run chase
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit, Quinton begin MI’s 163-run chase
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
In Bihar, a battle between the old and the new
In Bihar, a battle between the old and the new
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In