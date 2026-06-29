Pakistani intruder caught along LoC in J-K’s Poonch, third incident this month

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intercepted another cross-border intruder on Sunday, marking the third such apprehension in Poonch district this month. Officials said no incriminating material was recovered from him during the arrest. (PTI\representational photo)

Indian Army troops apprehended a 31-year-old man after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch.

The man was identified as Rayees Khan, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was taken into custody shortly after entering the Indian side of the LoC, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Rare handshake after Army repatriates Pakistani national who crossed LoC

Officials said no incriminating material was recovered from him during the arrest.

Investigators are now questioning Khan to determine the purpose of his cross-border movement and whether he had any intended contacts or objectives on the Indian side.

Third such case reported in June The latest arrest is the third case of an intruder being apprehended in Poonch this month.

On Friday, officials arrested 26-year-old Mohammad Sajad, also from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in the Gulpur area of the Krishna Ghati sector.

Also read | PoK youth crosses LoC to meet online girlfriend in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, nabbed

Earlier, on June 9, 14-year-old Javid Ali was detained after crossing into the Indian side. He was handed over to Pakistan a week later.

Drone sighting near International Border In another development on Sunday, security agencies launched a search operation after a suspected Pakistani drone briefly entered Indian territory in Samba district.

Officials said the drone was seen hovering near Nundpur village in the early hours of the day.

Following the sighting, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), the Army and the police conducted an extensive search of the area to ensure there had been no airdropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.

The search operation concluded without any recovery, with officials saying nothing incriminating was found.

(With PTI inputs)