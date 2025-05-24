Pakistani intruder shot dead near Gujarat's Banaskantha district: BSF
ByMaulik PathakMaulik Pathak
May 24, 2025 12:58 PM IST
BSF statement: Intruder was challenged by BSF personnel, but he disregarded the warnings and continued to move forward. In response, the troops opened fire
Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night shot down a suspected Pakistani intruder who had crossed over the India-Pakistan border near Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.
“Vigilant troops detected a suspicious Individual walking towards the border fence after crossing the International Border,” a statement issued by the BSF, Gujarat, said.
The statement added that the “intruder was challenged by BSF personnel”, but he disregarded the warnings and continued to move forward. In response, the troops “opened fire, neutralising the intruder on the spot.”