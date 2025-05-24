Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night shot down a suspected Pakistani intruder who had crossed over the India-Pakistan border near Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. A suspected Pakistani intruder killed on Friday night. Further details regarding the identity of the intruder or the motives behind the infiltration attempt are yet to be disclosed, as investigations are ongoing. (Hindustan Times/ Representational image)

“Vigilant troops detected a suspicious Individual walking towards the border fence after crossing the International Border,” a statement issued by the BSF, Gujarat, said.

The statement added that the “intruder was challenged by BSF personnel”, but he disregarded the warnings and continued to move forward. In response, the troops “opened fire, neutralising the intruder on the spot.”

Also Read: Pak intruder arrested in Amritsar village

Further details regarding the identity of the intruder or the motives behind the infiltration attempt are yet to be disclosed, as investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: BSF foils infiltration attempt in Jammu, Pakistani intruder shot dead

The Banaskantha region, located along the sensitive India-Pakistan border, has been a focus of heightened vigilance due to its strategic importance.

The BSF has intensified patrolling and surveillance in the area to prevent any further incidents.