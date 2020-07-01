e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistani terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri, infiltration bid foiled

Pakistani terrorist killed along LoC in Rajouri, infiltration bid foiled

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation and infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) since March 15 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:31 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The army said the terrorists were intercepted when they were crossing the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri.
The army said the terrorists were intercepted when they were crossing the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an intrusion bid and said it killed a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We acted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs from J-K Police and a joint operation was launched close to the LoC in Keri area of Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu division’s Rajouri district,” said army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

“Terrorists were seen crossing the LoC. Our alert troops foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle and two magazines were recovered. The search operation is still on,” he added.

The infiltration bid was foiled around 5.55 am .

On Tuesday, Dilbag Singh, director-general of police (DGP), J&K Police, had said Jammu and Kashmir’s anti-infiltration grid is intact, despite active terror launch pads across the LoC constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists.

Singh had said that the anti-terror operations are on at full throttle in Kashmir and 128 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces to date this year.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation and infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the LoC since March 15 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has been making a concerted bid to mount anti-terror operations to stymie homegrown terror groups’ attacks.

Meanwhile, the J-K administration is making all necessary arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra which is likely to be held from July 23 to August 3 along the shorter Baltal track in Ganderbal district.

In 2017, a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district that left seven of them dead.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In