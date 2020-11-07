e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistani troops shell villages and forward posts along LoC in J&K’s Poonch and Kathua

Pakistani troops shell villages and forward posts along LoC in J&K’s Poonch and Kathua

Pakistani Rangers started the firing on border outposts in Karol Krishna, Satpal, and Gurnam around 10 pm on Friday, prompting strong retaliation by the BSF personnel guarding the border

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Jammu
The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, they said, adding the Pakistani firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.
The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, they said, adding the Pakistani firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kathua districts in violation of the ceasefire, officials said on Saturday.

Mortar shelling in the Mankote sector along the LoC in Poonch started around 2.30 am, while the cross-border firing along the IB in the Hiranagar sector continued throughout the night, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

“At about 2:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector Army retaliated befittingly,” a defence spokesman said.

The officials said the firing and shelling between the two sides stopped around 4 am.

Pakistani Rangers started the firing on border outposts in Karol Krishna, Satpal, and Gurnam around 10 pm on Friday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the border, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, they said, adding the Pakistani firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.

tags
top news
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In