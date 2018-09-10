Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops on Sunday fired shots at an Indian security post in Karnah in Kupwara district along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said Indian officials

No casualties were reported. Pakistani troops from Ziarat post used small arms at Indian Army’s Black Rock post at 8.00 pm on Sunday and violated ceasefire, the officials said on Monday.

“In retaliation, Indian Army at Black Rock also fired on Pakistani post. The firing was going on from both sides,” the officials said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:57 IST