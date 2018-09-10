 Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir | india news | Hindustan Times
Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

No casualties were reported in the firing in Kupwara district along the Line of Control.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:57 IST
PTI, Srinagar
Paramilitary troopers stands guard on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar on August 8, 2018. (AFP)

Pakistani troops on Sunday fired shots at an Indian security post in Karnah in Kupwara district along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said Indian officials

No casualties were reported. Pakistani troops from Ziarat post used small arms at Indian Army’s Black Rock post at 8.00 pm on Sunday and violated ceasefire, the officials said on Monday.

“In retaliation, Indian Army at Black Rock also fired on Pakistani post. The firing was going on from both sides,” the officials said.

