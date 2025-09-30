Chennai, Questioning the Tamil Nadu government's press briefing over the Karur stampede, AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the DMK regime of failing in its duty to protect the people in the stampede, hiding such a failure and trying to shift the blame on others. Palaniswami accuses DMK govt of trying to shift blame on Karur stampede

After the Karur stampede, the Stalin-led govt is shaken, Leader of Opposition, Palaniswami alleged and asked when a Commission of Inquiry, led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has started work, what was the need for the government spokesperson to brief the media on the incident. When there are elected representatives and ministers, what was the need for a government official to brief the media, he asked.

Accusing the DMK government of "failing" in its duty to protect the people when the stampede occurred on September 27 and by trying to hide its failure quickly, the Tamil Nadu government's objective appears to be to shift the blame for the incident on others.

On September 30, the state government explained some of the basic facts on the stampede and related incidents by showing video recordings and also explained its views over such evidence.

A team of officers led by the official government spokesperson, senior IAS officer P Amutha briefed reporters at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Fort St George and video footages were screened.

Health Secretary P Senthilkumar and ADGP S Davidson Devasirvatham also spoke. The government has also warned against rumours, publishing content to instigate violence or to circulate rumours. The government press briefing happened a little while after actor-politician Vijay released a video explaining his stand on the stampede, and also claimed that he did no wrong.

Against this background, Palaniswami asked if the Tamil Nadu government's views on stampede, explained by the official spokesperson, would not have a bearing on the Commission of Inquiry.

Hitting out at the DMK regime, the former CM alleged that the "Stalin government has no morality," and its idea is to "escape from responsibility" for the stampede, which killed 41 innocent people. In essence, Palaniswami's contention is that by explaining such things the government has sought to evade its responsibility.

