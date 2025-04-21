Palaniswami accuses DMK of betrayal over NEET implementation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state of "betraying the people", holding it responsible for introducing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) since the ruling party was part of the United Democratic Alliance (UPA) government in the centre. Edappadi K Palaniswami said NEET was implemented when the DMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

He said that NEET was implemented when the DMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu.

"Who brought NEET in the first place?" Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said that it was the UPA government, of which the DMK was a part, that introduced the NEET examination. It was implemented while the DMK government was there in Tamil Nadu.

He added that the DMK made a "fake promise" in the 2021 assembly polls that they would abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu, and that's how they formed the government.

His remarks came during a debate between the ruling DMK and AIADMK on the issue of grants for the Health Department.

As this happened, Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to the claims made by LoP Palaniswami and suggested that AIADMK must impose the condition of abolishing NEET since they have formed an alliance with the BJP.

Stalin said the DMK government didn't betray anyone to form the government, but questioned the opposition party for allying with the BJP.

"Now you (AIADMK) have formed an alliance, right? Why can't you put this condition out there and form an alliance? We have not betrayed anyone to form the government. Two months ago, you said you wouldn't get back in alliance with the BJP. Not just for 2026, but even in 2031, you said you won't ally with them. But now you have run to them. Which one of these is a drama to betray the people?" Stalin said.

Responding to this, the LoP said that if DMK could form an alliance with the BJP in 1999, "why can't we do it now?"