Palanquin ritual ban at Tamil Nadu mutt sparks political row

A ban against a ritual of a mutt head being carried by devotees and disciples in a palanquin in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district has turned into a political row, with the Opposition targeting the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The issue first surfaced after K Veeramani, the general secretary of Dravida Kazhagam (the ideological parent of the Dravidian parties), condemned the ritual called ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in the district scheduled on May 22, calling it a violation of human rights.

People familiar with the development said the district’s revenue divisional officer, J Balaji, on April 27 issued an order banning the ritual of devotees carrying the Dharmapuram Adheenam (the seer of the mutt) in a silver palanquin. The order, however, did not impose any other restrictions.

Followers of the Dharmapuram Adheenam opposed the ban and the issue was taken up by other seers across the state.

On Wednesday, Edappadi Palaniswami, leader of the principal opposition party AIADMK, raised the issue in the assembly, saying it was “wrong to ban a centuries-old practice”.

Nainar Nagendran, the floor leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of AIADMK in the state, also asked for the ban on the religious practice to be lifted.

PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said CM Stalin will speak to the Dharmapuram Adheenam and take a decision before May 22.

Babu also said that former chief minister, late M Karunanidhi, worked along with the seers.

State BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK government, saying he would lift the palanquin himself if the authorities did not allow the ritual. “This is not like how (DMK) partymen carried Gopalapuram (Karunanidhi’s residence),” Annamalai tweeted, adding “this is a different kind of service to a guru.”

The head of another mutt, Madurai Adheenam, has also slammed the direction and said he would lift the palanquin even if it endangered his life.

The 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal appealed to the CM to allow the ritual. “Dharmapuram Adheenam is a major religious centre for Shaivites and the practices at this ancient monastic institution should be respected and not opposed,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Interfering with religious practices is condemnable…I have been a pupil of Dharmapuram Adheenam. Even if it endangers my life, I will carry him on my shoulders if the officials don’t lift the ban.”

On Wednesday, the Madurai Adheenam told reporters that he has been receiving death threats, but it is not clear whether it is over this issue. “If I continue receiving threats, I will take this issue to the Union home minister and Prime Minister and meet them and say this is what is happening under the ruling government,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, Mannargudi Sri Sendalangara Jeeyar, a Vaishnavite guru, warned the DMK government against the ban. “As a Mannargudi Jeeyar, I warn these ‘Dharmdrohi’ (anti-religion) & ‘Deshdrohi’ (anti-national) for their anti-Hindu works… If they interfere with Hindu beliefs and temples, none of the ministers of this government will be able to walk on road.”

