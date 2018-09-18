Panel okays procurement of Akash missiles, defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore

A government committee led by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday approved procuring indigenous defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crores.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved procuring an upgraded version of the Akash missile and safety gear for tank crews “negotiating water obstacles while deep fording”, said the Press Information Bureau in a statement.

The DAC also approved a test equipment used for checking the guided weapon system of the T90 tank.

The system is used by the tank crew as a safety gear and is required for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles.

