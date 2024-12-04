Panel report to Meghalaya HC recommends aerial surveys to curb coal mining

Shillong: A one-member panel appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to address illegal coal-related issues submitted its 26th interim report on Wednesday. The 26th report by Justice (retired) BP Katakey emphasises that aerial surveys will help locate illegal coal mining, sale, and transportation (Representative Image)

The report recommends that the state government conduct aerial surveys to assess illegal coal mining, seal mine openings, and implement alternative livelihood schemes for miners. This follows the Meghalaya High Court’s stern warning to the state government on Monday during a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing regarding its suo motu cognisance of illegal mining activities in the state.

The 26th report by Justice (retired) BP Katakey emphasised that aerial surveys will help locate illegal coal mining, sale, and transportation, as well as identify coal stored outside designated depots and coal already seized under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act).

According to the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), the East Jaintia Hills district alone has over 22,000 mine openings—many of which are active, abandoned, or easily reactivated. The committee warned that delays in sealing these sites could perpetuate illegal mining and advised an urgent, large-scale operations to close them.

The report also recommended the immediate auction of seized coal, pending court approval, and its transfer to centralised depots to prevent theft. It further suggested that Coal India Limited conduct additional auctions of reassessed coal inventories, in line with the Supreme Court’s July 3, 2019 order.

Addressing the socio-economic aspect, the report emphasised the importance of implementing government schemes to provide alternative livelihoods for coal miners, discouraging illegal mining as means of survival.

On Monday, a Division Bench of the Meghalaya High Court, comprising Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, issued a stern warning to the state government over its slow progress in addressing illegal mining.

The court noted the 24th and 25th interim reports by the Katakey Committee and acknowledged some state initiatives, such as using satellite imagery to monitor mining activities. However, it criticised delays in closing illegal mines, particularly in South West Khasi Hills District.

Advocate General Amit Kumar, representing the state, attributed delays in lifting inventoried coal to political issues in Bangladesh but assured the court that coal transportation from pitheads to depots had been completed.

The court directed the Advocate General to submit an interim status report by December 16 for further orders.

The high court also dismissed a writ petition challenging an office memorandum requiring a minimum area of 100 hectares for coal prospecting licenses. Upholding its validity, the court ruled that the memorandum complied with the MMDR Act, the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960, and Ministry of Coal directives, rejecting the petitioner’s reliance on the Meghalaya Mines and Mineral Policy 2012 and other state regulations as irrelevant.