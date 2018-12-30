Panel seeks SC-led probe in Bulandshahr inspector’s killing

A six-member team from National Confederation of Humans Rights Organisation, a civil and human rights body comprising journalists and activists, demanded on Sunday that a Supreme Court monitored special investigation team be formed to probe the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr earlier this month.

At a press conference on Sunday, the NCHRO said that their members had visited Bulandshahr. The organisation presented its fact-finding committee’s report and said episode was a “planted incident” to create unrest in the area and elsewhere in the name of cow protection.

The fact-finding team also alleged that right wing forces were behind the incident and that they wanted to polarise the voters of recently concluded elections. The NCHRO named two BJP youth leaders for instigating the mob.

The inspector’s son Shreya Singh who was also present during the meet said that he did not want to question the efforts of the UP police in probing the case.

“The arrest of Prashant Nat, who allegedly fired the bullet on my father, was a progress in the case but there were still several missing links which need to be connected. I am waiting for the final police report,” Singh said.

Asked if he endorsed or demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter, as the human rights NGO demanded, Singh’s son said he was waiting for the SIT report.

He also said that an MLA had questioned his father’s post mortem report alleging that he had shot himself. “According to the PM report my father was shot from a distance of 6-7 metres. How can someone shoot himself from that distance? I am satisfied with the police probe so far. I can’t say if there is any political pressure on police,” he said.

Singh’s son also added that the accused persons who have not joined probe absconding means that they are scared. “Why is Yogesh Raj absconding and releasing videos to claim innocence. This testifies to his involvement. If he is clean he should surrender himself to the police and join the probe,” he said. He added that on the day his father went to the spot, initially the situation was under control and the matter was resolved by around 10.30 am on December 3.

“It was all neutralised. But then suddenly crowd emerged and started disrupting traffic. My father and other officials were getting the traffic cleared when they were attacked. There has to be a conspiracy behind gathering of a mob of at least 400 people suddenly...,” Shreya said.

