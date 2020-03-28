Panipat man commits suicide after killing wife, two children

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:51 IST

A 36-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself early Saturday in Haryana’s Panipat, police said.

The man, Anil Sharma, ran a government ration shop and was and was a resident of Raj Nagar area of Panipat. The bodies were found on a bed in their house.

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that he was frustrated over family dispute and used his licensed pistol for the shootings.

On Saturday morning the locals informed the police about the incident and the police found the man, his wife, eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son dead with bullet injuries.

Panipat’s Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Satish Vats said that the bodies were sent for post mortem and investigation was going on.