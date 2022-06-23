Panneerselvam booed, walks out of AIADMK general council meet

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam was on Thursday booed at the party’s general council meeting before he walked out of it in a huff with his supporters following suit following the announcement that the next meet will be held on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership. A plastic bottle was thrown onto the stage as Panneerselvam, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister, was exiting.

The meeting was held hours after the Madras high court restrained the party from making joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami the sole leader following a hearing at 3:30am. The order came after a single bench of Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on Wednesday evening refused to interfere with the party’s internal matters.

Palaniswami, also a former chief minister, received a rousing reception at the meeting, which began at 11.30 am. He sat with Panneerselvam on the stage but the two did not appear to be on talking terms.

The council was preparing to pass a resolution to scrap the dual leadership and make Palaniswami the party’s sole leader before the fresh court order came.

Amid slogans for unitary leadership, former minister C V Shanmugam took the stage and announced the council has rejected all 23 resolutions. Amid applause, he read a letter signed by 2,190 council members seeking an end to the dual leadership. The letter said the dual leadership has made the party “directionless” and hampered its functioning.

AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said the resolutions will be passed after the one for the unitary leadership is approved. A resolution was separately moved to endorse Tamilmagan Hussain as the presidium chairman, a coveted post in the AIADMK. Hussain held the post in December 2021 after E Madhusudhanan’s death. Hussain later made the announcement for the next general council meeting on July 11.

Palaniswami’s supporters have been calling for single leadership.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have led the party since the death of J Jayalalithaa in office in 2006. AIADMK has always had only one leader occupying the post of the general secretary. The new setup was necessitated to bring together factions of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami to prevent V K Sasikala and her family from re-entering the party.

Panneerselvam, who officiated twice when Jayalalithaa vacated the chief minister’s post, has been sidelined in the dual leadership setup. Palaniswami, as chief minister from 2017 to 2021, consolidated his position in the party and is currently the leader of the Opposition.

In December 2021, the AIADMK amended its Constitution to elect the coordinator and joint-coordinator. It solidified Panneerselvam and Palaniswami positions keeping Sasikala away. Paneerselvam has of late been seen to be drifting towards Sasikala.

