Pariksha Pe Charcha receives over 2.79 cr registrations from students

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 has received over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad till Thursday. This year’s registration for the annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents ahead of board examinations, surpassed by more than 53 lakhs from the previous year’s total registrations of 2.26 crore. The online registration for PPC 2025, hosted on the MyGov.in portal, commenced on December 14. (ANI photo)

“This remarkable response underscores the growing resonance of the program as a true Jan Andolan. The program’s immense popularity highlights its success in addressing the mental well-being of students and fostering a positive outlook towards examinations,” said the education ministry in a statement.

The online registration for PPC 2025, hosted on the MyGov.in portal, commenced on December 14, 2024, and will continue until January 14, 2025.

PPC 2025 will be held in townhall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The date for PPC 2025 is yet to be announced. Last year, the event was held on January 29 at the same venue.

PM Modi will be answering questions asked by students of classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents related to dealing with examination stress, career, future aspirations or about life in general.

The ministry has also planned a series of activities including indigenous game sessions, meme competitions, nukkad nataks from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti).

Notably, the first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was conducted in February 2018.