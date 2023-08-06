‘Pariwarwad, quit India...’: PM Modi's dig at Oppn during railway stations event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Opposition while laying the foundation stone for the re-development of 508 railway stations across the country, saying, “Inspired by the ‘Quit INDIA’ movement, the country is now saying corruption, dynasty, appeasement should quit India.” He added that a “part of the opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. (ANI)

“…A modern Parliament building has been built but a section of the opposition is even opposed to that. For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it, PM Modi said.

Accusing the opposition of doing negative politics, PM Modi said, “We are rising above that…we are moving on the path of positive politics, giving priority to development.”

Re-development of 508 railway stations

PM Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The project is estimated to cost ₹24,470 crore.

The 508 stations are spread across 16 states and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

PM Modi's top quotes from the foundation laying ceremony

India, which is moving towards the goal of development, is at the beginning of its golden age. There is new energy, there is new inspiration, there are new resolutions. India's credibility has increased at the global level, and the world's attitude towards India has changed. Now there is an effort to provide a better experience from train to station. Our emphasis is on making Indian Railways modern as well as environment-friendly. Each Amrit station will become a symbol of the city's modern aspirations and ancient heritage. Our government has also given priority to the expansion of railways in the North East. August is a very special month for every Indian. This month is of revolution, gratitude, and a sense of duty.