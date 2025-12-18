New Delhi: States and Union Territories have failed to effectively use welfare funds and enforce key labour and safety laws meant to protect women workers, a parliamentary committee has said, warning that gaps in implementation are weakening protection across construction sites, workplaces and women’s support systems. Parl panel flags lapses in enforcement of laws to protect women workers

In a report tabled in Parliament, the Committee on Empowerment of Women chaired by BJP MP D Purandeswari said that only ₹68,166.72 crore, around 58% of the ₹1,18,060.89 crore collected as construction cess under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act was utilised as of June 15. The committee noted that Kerala was the only state to have fully used the cess funds available with its welfare board. “The serious underutilisation of the cess raises questions on the functioning of the Boards and their oversight,” the report added.

The numbers are significant because experts believe India has to increase the participation of women in the labour force (now 41.7% according to Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24) to boost economic growth. For comparison, this proportion is 59.6 percent in China. Many women opt not to work for reasons of safety, or because workplaces do not have adequate facilities for them, including crèches.

The committee said poor registration of eligible workers and limited outreach by implementing agencies were key reasons for low utilisation. It said the explanation that funds could be spent only on registered beneficiaries pointed to a “persistent systemic issue” rather than a financial constraint. The panel recommended a nationwide registration drive with a special focus on women, migrant and unorganised workers, and asked state welfare boards to set annual utilisation targets and publish quarterly progress reports on the BOCW MIS portal.

Mandatory welfare facilities for women construction workers were also found to be largely absent, the report said. Under the law, employers are required to provide crèches, toilets, first aid and rest rooms at construction sites. However, the committee said that only Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had reported crèche facilities on the central portal.

Calling for stronger central intervention, the committee recommended that the Union government prescribe a robust inspection mechanism, including periodic and surprise visits to construction sites. It also suggested involving non-governmental organisations in operating full-day crèches aligned with women’s work schedules and examining the use of corporate social responsibility funds for childcare and maternity support in the informal sector.

The committee also flagged inconsistencies in data provided by states on health benefits, pensions, life insurance and accident cover. Several states failed to furnish information altogether, which the panel said reflected weak monitoring and reporting systems.

The committee also raised concerns over education assistance for children of construction workers. Since the scholarship scheme began in 2011-12, only five states and one Union Territory have shared data on beneficiaries and expenditure.

Beyond labour welfare, the report flagged serious implementation gaps in women’s safety and support mechanisms under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Reviewing the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the committee said that despite the law mandating Local Committees at the district level, the mechanism remained weak on the ground. As of August , 766 of 777 districts were registered on the SHe-Box portal, but many Local Committees were either non-functional or poorly known among women workers.

Concerns were also raised over the Women Helpline 181. While it has handled over 23 million calls since 2015, less than 40% resulted in direct assistance. The committee said gaps in field-level response and coordination were affecting trust among women in distress. It also noted that West Bengal has not implemented the helpline scheme despite repeated requests.

Overall, the committee urged both ministries to move beyond compliance-driven processes. “Without timely fund utilisation, stronger monitoring and visible support systems, flagship schemes risk remaining underused despite growing need,” the report said.