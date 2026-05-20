‘Thank you for taking it to global stage’: Parle thanks PM Modi as ‘Melody’ moment goes viral

A toffee popular in the early 2000s suddenly became the centre of attraction on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy as part of his 5-nation tour. PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video. (X)

Melody, popular among the millennials, received endorsement from PM Modi who gifted a packet of the toffee to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, before a high-level diplomatic engagement.

A video of the Indian prime minister candidly sharing the gift with the Italian leader has now gone viral.

Hours later, Parle Products, which manufactures the toffee, thanked the prime minister for taking Melody to the global stage.

"Thank You Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," Parle said in a post on X.