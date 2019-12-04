e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Parliament approves bill to merge two UTs

The Rajya Sabha passed the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 through voice vote. Lok Sabha had passed this bill on November 27.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to merge two Union territories Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into one unit.
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to merge two Union territories Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into one unit.(PTI)
         

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to merge two Union territories Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into one unit.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 through voice vote. Lok Sabha had passed this bill on November 27.

Responding to the bill, minister of state for home G Kishen Reddy said that the measure will help in strengthening administrative efficiency and fast track the development of the two union territories. Merging will also help in cutting down administrative cost, he said, adding the move was supported by civil societies along with the elected member of Parliament of that area.

“The local administration also requested for integration, hence we have taken this step,” said Reddy.

The merged Union Territory will be named as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. “The name is long but we have taken this keeping in the sentiments of the local people there,” said Reddy.

Replying to the concerns of some members, Reddy said that the merged UTs would officially function in the same language in which they were working.

Moreover, it would also continue the reservation provided to people in the two union territories and the Bombay High Court will continue its jurisdiction over the merged UTs.

Participating in the debate, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s K K Ragesh asked whether such bill requires two-third majority of the house as it is amending the first schedule of the Constitution.

Replying to him, Home Minister Amit Shah said this is not a constitutional amendment. It is changing the Union Territories, hence it is not required.

tags
top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News