Parliament budget session 2023 LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge chairs meet of 14 opposition parties
Parliament budget session 2023 LIVE updates: The Adani-Hindenburg issue is again expected to rock both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Parliament budget session 2023 LIVE updates: The budget session of Parliament, which began on Jan 31, will resume at 11 am on Monday, and the opposition will once again try to corner the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. In both Houses, the Congress-led opposition has been demanding that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) be set up to investigate Hindenburg's charges against billionaire Gautam Adani – perceived to be close to PM Narendra Modi – or a Supreme Court monitored probe into the issue.
On Feb 7, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha on the issue; PM Modi, on the other hand, responded in Lok Sabha on Feb 8 and in Rajya Sabha, a day later. On both occasions, however, he skipped mentioning Adani, saying that 140 crore Indians are his shield against opposition's ‘falsehoods.’
Feb 13, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Opposition parties meet Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge
Leaders of as many as 14 ppposition parties attend a meeting in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Khargeji in the Parliament building.
Feb 13, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Govt to move Constitution Order Bill, 2022, in Rajya Sabha
Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda to move the bill in Rajya Sabha today, for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh. In Lok Sabha, the bill was passed on December 21 last year, during the winter session.
Feb 13, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Congress MP seeks discussion on border situation with China
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.