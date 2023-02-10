Parliament session highlights: Congress's Rajani Patil suspended from Budget session for recording proceeding
Highlights: Amid the ongoing heated issue of the Adani-Hindenburg crisis, Parliament is set to convene on Friday. On Thursday, as the Opposition raised slogans of ‘Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai’ in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a stinging attack against them, saying the more ‘keechad’ (dirt) they will fling, the bigger ‘kamal’ (lotus) will bloom. He was replying to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. The motion was passed by voice vote after Congress members walked out saying they wanted to seek clarifications from PM Modi, who left soon after his speech, PTI reported.
The Opposition parties have expressed concerns over the exposure of financial institutions such as SBI and investors into Adani Group which they said has endangered the savings of crores of Indians. Consequently, Parliament proceedings have faced much disruption during the ongoing budget session with the Opposition parties ramping up pressure on PM Modi over his ‘silence’ on the issue. Meanwhile, much ruckus also followed on Thursday after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs objected to chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunging words from his speech in the House a day earlier.
The budget session began on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - her maiden address since taking the office.
Feb 10, 2023 10:12 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Monday
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11am on Monday.
Feb 10, 2023 09:31 PM IST
Budget balances both development objectives and fiscal prudence: FM in Rajya Sabha
The Union balances very delicately the development objectives as much as keeping fiscal prudence: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha (ANI)
Feb 10, 2023 07:46 PM IST
‘Suspension done in humiliating manner, MP not given chance to clarify’: SP leader Jaya Bachchan
I think it was done in a very humiliating manner. Shouldn't have happened. If they feel something wrong was done, they should've sent it to Committee. Don't know if they sent it. She wasn't given a chance to clarify: SP MP Jaya Bachchan on suspension of Cong MP Rajani Patil from RS told ANI.
Feb 10, 2023 07:44 PM IST
RS chairman assures MPs of ‘no other authority’ to scrutinise actions
Feb 10, 2023 06:11 PM IST
Matter to be probed by Privileges Committee, says RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the Privileges Committee for consideration of this august House, Dr Rajani Ashokrao Patil is suspended for the current session: RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, reported ANI.
Feb 10, 2023 06:05 PM IST
‘Unwholesome act, must engage our attention’: RS chairman on shooting videos of MPs in Parliament
“Rajani Ashokrao Patil engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Feb 10, 2023 05:57 PM IST
Congress' Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha
Congress' Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha, subject to committee report, from Budget session for recording proceedings.
Feb 10, 2023 05:51 PM IST
RS chairman takes cognizance of incidents of shooting videos of MPs
Since the matter concerned the proceedings of the House, we had primary material. I'd not name the senior members with whom I interacted this morning. But I invited them to my chamber & sought guidance that if such a situation happens what should be the way out: RS Chairman (ANI)
Feb 10, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Union min Piyush Goyal hits out at alleged incidents of shooting videos of senior MPs in Parliament
Even though it is showing Opposition Members in poor light, I think any such action done by any Member is something of very serious concern. MPs have already complained to you about this incident. They had requested you to have the matter investigated and examined: Piyush Goyal
Feb 10, 2023 04:52 PM IST
Jeeja and bhatija culture in Congress, our policies for everyone: Nirmala Sitharaman
We don’t make policies keeping one person in mind unlike an opposition leader claimed. We make policies keeping everyone in mind. We are not the party that supports ‘jeejas and bhatijas’. It is the culture of Congress: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister (ANI)
Feb 10, 2023 04:32 PM IST
‘Our efforts to recover economy have been through capex route’
“Since the pandemic when the economy dipped by minus 23, our efforts to recover the economy have been through the capex route (capital expenditure route) from the government's side. This is because it has a great multiplier effect,” said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as per ANI.
Feb 10, 2023 04:07 PM IST
‘17.98 lakh crores given to states as part of taxes, schemes’
Total resources being transferred to states, that is, Central share from taxes and releases under centrally sponsored schemes put together is estimated to be at 17.98 Lakh Crores. This is higher by 1.55 Lakh crores compared to last year: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister (ANI)
Feb 10, 2023 03:58 PM IST
‘Budget balances the requirement for India’s development imperatives’: FM
In simple words, budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India’s development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence. That is a very difficult balance, it is a very delicately balanced tact: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister quoted by ANI.
Feb 10, 2023 03:47 PM IST
‘Rajasthan me gadbad hai…’: Sitharaman's jibe at CM Ashok Gehlot for presenting old state budget
FM Sitharaman while replying to Budget 2023 debate in Lok Sabha took a dig at Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government for reading old Budget earlier today.
Feb 10, 2023 03:31 PM IST
FM Sitharaman highlights Budget 2023 schemes for empowerment of vulnerable tribal groups
FM Sitharaman while replying to Budget 2023 debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, highlighted Budget 2023 schemes meant for vulnerable tribal groups.
Feb 10, 2023 03:24 PM IST
'Budget balances requirements of India's development imperatives…': FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
“If I can put in a few words the essence of budget 2023-24- it balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence,” said FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Friday.
Feb 10, 2023 03:20 PM IST
'India still fastest growing major economy', says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that “India still fastest growing major economy”. The minister was was replying to Budget 2023 debate in Lok Sabha
Feb 10, 2023 03:00 PM IST
PM Modi's ‘sabka sath, sabka vikaas' agenda exclusive of minorities, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in LS
While discussing the Union Budget of 2023 in Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged PM Modi's ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ agenda does not include empowering minorities while slamming the budget.
Feb 10, 2023 02:30 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been resumed again. The House was adjourned till 2:30 pm.
Feb 10, 2023 02:23 PM IST
'This is new Parliament...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over expunging of Rahul Gandhi's speech in LS
Feb 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST
Over 4,900 new MNCs opened in India: Govt in RS
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said Friday in Rajya Sabha that a total of 1,333 MNCs were shut down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based and 1,017 were their subsidiaries. “I am happy to share that in comparison to it (the one closed down), 4,906 new MNCs have been opened,” he said.
Feb 10, 2023 01:16 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm
Amid ruckus, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2:30 pm.
Feb 10, 2023 01:09 PM IST
‘Even Parliament will stop functioning’: Adhir Ranjan Chhowdhury
I feel like this is a new Parliament…the media is not allowed inside; the opposition can’t speak. I have a feeling that even the Parliament will stop functioning: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Lok Sabha MP, Congress
Feb 10, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha
After Rajya Sabha chairman objects to some remarks made by Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress and other opposition parties walk out of the House
Feb 10, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Rajya Sabha chair lashes out at treasury, opposition benches
Amid ruckus in the House, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says transgressions from both sides will not go without his ‘deep reflection.’
Feb 10, 2023 11:58 AM IST
‘We want JPC’: Oppn MPs raise slogans over Adani row in Rajya Sabha
The Opposition MPs conitnue to raise slogans demanding a joint parliamentary probe (JPC) into the Adani crisis as the House proceedings unfolded in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Feb 10, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings unfold amid chaos
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday unfolded amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over their demand for a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani crsis.
Feb 10, 2023 11:21 AM IST
Congress raises issue of chairman expunging portions from LoP Kharge’s speech
Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari and other Congress leaders raked up the issue of chairman Dhankar expunging portions from Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's speech in the House a day earlier.
Feb 10, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Rajya Sabha proceedings have begun for the day.
Feb 10, 2023 10:50 AM IST
‘Tejasvi accidentally opened emergency exit’: Aviation ministry tells parliament
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya has been identified as the passenger who accidentally opened the emergency door of a flight in Chennai on December 10 last year as per a reply by the Civil Aviation Ministry in Lok Sabha.
Feb 10, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Modi speech in Parliament: ‘Vaccines to startups to sport, India rising on all fronts’
hhThere is an atmosphere of trust, positivity and hope in India and its global standing is rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, highlighting sectors showing robust growth and well-performing social schemes that, he said, have helped transform the lives of millions of people. Read more.
Feb 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Report on absence of members from sitting of House to be tabled today
Congress' Ravneet Singh and Bahujan Samaj party's Ramshiromani Verma will present a report by the Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House.
Feb 10, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Manoj Jha's story of a king, parrot, 'Haan' bank in Parliament goes viral
A recent Parliament speech of RJD MP Manoj Jha is going viral in which he tells a story of a king, the king's many parrots one of which suddenly becomes sick.
Feb 10, 2023 09:05 AM IST
India behind me, Opposition charges absurd: Modi in Parliament
The blessings of India’s 1.4 billion people who experienced basic services for the first time under this government is an armour that baseless allegations by the Opposition cannot pierce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in Parliament. Read more.
Feb 10, 2023 08:38 AM IST
30% posts of CGHS doctors, other staff lying vacant: Parl panel
Expressing concern that around 30 per cent of the sanctioned strength of doctors and related staff positions are vacant, a parliament panel flagged the matter on Thursday. "It is really worrisome that out of the sanctioned strength of 1,997 doctors, 490 posts are lying vacant," the Committee on Estimates in its report 'Assessment of Various Initiatives under CGHS' said in LS.
Feb 10, 2023 08:25 AM IST
Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament draws flak
After Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag which was the eye of a storm in Parliament last year, now Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf which he wore on Wednesday is on the radar. Read more.
Feb 10, 2023 08:08 AM IST
Adhir Chowdhury writes to Om Birla over Rahul's ‘uncomfortable questions’ to PM
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over matter related to “incorrected debates” published by the Secretary General that removed a “major portion” of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary speech. Read more.
Feb 10, 2023 07:50 AM IST
'What I said is not gaali, it means sinner': Mahua Moitra on cuss word in Parliament
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said in her understanding she did not use an abusive word in Parliament and the meaning of the word is a sinner. Read more.