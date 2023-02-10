Parliament session highlights: Congress's Rajani Patil suspended from Budget session for recording proceeding

Highlights: Amid the ongoing heated issue of the Adani-Hindenburg crisis, Parliament is set to convene on Friday. On Thursday, as the Opposition raised slogans of ‘Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai’ in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a stinging attack against them, saying the more ‘keechad’ (dirt) they will fling, the bigger ‘kamal’ (lotus) will bloom. He was replying to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. The motion was passed by voice vote after Congress members walked out saying they wanted to seek clarifications from PM Modi, who left soon after his speech, PTI reported.

The Opposition parties have expressed concerns over the exposure of financial institutions such as SBI and investors into Adani Group which they said has endangered the savings of crores of Indians. Consequently, Parliament proceedings have faced much disruption during the ongoing budget session with the Opposition parties ramping up pressure on PM Modi over his ‘silence’ on the issue. Meanwhile, much ruckus also followed on Thursday after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs objected to chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunging words from his speech in the House a day earlier.

The budget session began on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - her maiden address since taking the office.