Parliament: Centre, TMC spar over MGNREGA fund disbursal to West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the central government on Tuesday clashed in Parliament over the disbursal of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the state, after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed in the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government is yet to receive funds under the central scheme for the fiscal years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

“Why has the West Bengal government been left out? Why wasn’t there any consultation? If you don’t like Bengalis, you won’t provide funds to Bengal?” Banerjee asked the central government during the Question Hour, accusing the Centre of discriminating against the people of West Bengal.

In response, Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the West Bengal government had broken down large projects into smaller parts to benefit certain individuals. Outlining provisions of the act, Chouhan stressed that allocation of funds under MGNREGA can be withheld if the central funds are not used appropriately.

“It has been demonstrated that non-beneficiaries have been registered as beneficiaries, and vice versa, under this scheme. The names of village development schemes were changed, which is not permissible. For instance, they committed an offence by renaming the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as their own. Furthermore, benefits intended for beneficiaries have been given to non-beneficiaries,” Chouhan stated in his response. Banerjee denied these claims.

During his speech, the TMC MP argued that the central government has not acted on the alleged irregularities involving the funds. “For the last year, we have been hearing about some irregularities. We insist that if there are any irregularities, you should detect and arrest those responsible. But you don’t do it. How can you discriminate against the people of West Bengal? Doesn’t that violate Article 14 (of the Constitution)?” Banerjee questioned.