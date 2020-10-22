e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex

Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex

A higher number of Parliament staff are now bringing lunch from home as the canteens have stopped serving food as part of the measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parliament House in New Delhi.
Parliament House in New Delhi.(PTI File)
         

Hundreds of Parliament employees who bring lunch from home now face an unusual problem: they are not allowed to clean utensils and lunch boxes in the Parliament complex anymore.

An internal circular issued by Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday said that the authority has taken “a serious view” of the issue.

“It has been observed that the officers and staff are washing utensils and lunch boxes in the washrooms of Parliament House Complex,” the circular said.

“This, apart from resulting into blockage of drainage system and causing inconvenience to the users, also causes deterioration in the standard of overall cleanliness and hygiene,” the circular added.

Also Read: Govt issues draft rules for Rashtriya Raksha University Act

A higher number of Parliament staff are now bringing lunch from home as the canteens have stopped serving food as part of the measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The canteens, earlier run by northern railways, were barred from cooking as the authorities wanted to avoid crowds. Even as the canteens continue to serve tea and snacks, officials are left with little option but to bring food from home.

They have now been asked to “desist from washing their utensils and lunch boxes” and to “ co-operate in maintaining the desired level of cleanliness and hygiene”, according to the circular.

The Indian Parliament has more than 2,000 officials and staff and 1,000 security personnel. An internal report of the canteen committee of Parliament showed that the staff and the security personnel, not the MPs, mostly eat in the canteen.

tags
top news
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
LIVE: With 55,839 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.7 million mark
LIVE: With 55,839 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.7 million mark
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In