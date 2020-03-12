Parliament gears up to curb coronavirus spread among MPs

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 03:34 IST

Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, started the much-awaited debate on last month’s Delhi riots, the usually packed public gallery looked empty on Wednesday afternoon. It didn’t reflect lack of interest in the debate, but a strategy put in place following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Lok Sabha secretariat wants to cut down on the number of daily visitors to the Parliament complex as part of its plan to reduce the chances of lawmakers or officials getting infected by the virus. During the budget session, officials pointed out, on an average 2,000 people visit the complex.

Officials also indicated that no foreign tour has been finalized for parliamentarians keeping in mind the global outbreak of the virus. “Once the Parliament session gets over, we will look at the calendar for our international engagements and decision will be taken after considering the prevailing health situation and status of coronavirus outbreak,” said a senior official, who requested anonymity.

According to the senior official, MPs too, have been requested not to bring guests inside the Parliament building. During the sessions, many MPs bring guests from their constituencies to show them around. As guests of an MP, these visitors get more access to the complex and can enter areas such as the library, canteens or party offices.

A circular issued by the Parliament security service branch said, “The casual visitors, visiting party offices and hon’ble members, would be issued a pass only for the outer precincts of Parliament House and in non-restricted areas only. These visitors are not permitted to enter through the building gates of Parliament House.”

The security service branch has also mentioned that “the restriction of timing would be for one hour.”

The number of those infected by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India rose to 60 on Wednesday as the ministry of health announced that eight new cases had been reported from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

All Parliament officials have been asked to not mark their attendance in the biometric system until March 31 as a precautionary measure against the infection.

While many private enterprises have arranged extra hand sanitizers and masks, such arrangements are still missing in the Parliament complex.

On Wednesday, some security personnel posted at the entry gates to frisk visitors, however, could be seen wearing masks and gloves.

Earlier, on March 5, the secretariat had advised all officials to practice simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene. It had also spoken about avoiding large gatherings and restricting entry of non-essential visitors.

A senior official added that so far there is no sense of panic but added that if any official is found with symptoms of flu, he or she will be immediately sent to the health centre in the Parliament annex building. “There is no plan for early adjournment of the session,” said another official.

The ongoing budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and broke for recess on February 11. The second phase of the session began on March 2, which is scheduled to end on April 3.