Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha passes Gratuity Bill, adjourns for the day amid protests by AIADMK, TDP MPs

The proceedings in Parliament on Thursday began with sloganeering in the Lok Sabha, which was adjourned within minutes of assembly.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Gratuity Bill before erupting into protests and being adjourned for the day.

On Wednesday, Parliament proceedings had been washed out for the 13th consecutive day as members of parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their protests.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have not transacted any substantial business since the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 5, barring the passage of the budget by the Lower House without any debate.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government had not made any effort to end the impasse in the House.

Here are the live updates:

11.18am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am on March 23, 2018.

11.16am: Ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

Naidu says, “I have been adjourning (the house) because I don’t want these ugly scenes to be seen by the people.”

11.13am: AIADMK and TDP MPs protest in the well of the House.

11.12am: Payment of Gratuity Amendment Bill, 2018, is passed.

11.11am: TDP’s CM Ramesh raises the issue of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 not being implemented.

11.10am: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tells members that this is the fourteenth day of not transacting business. He requests that the Payment of Gratuity Amendment Bill, 2018, be taken up today and, subsequently, other issues can be taken up.

11.02am: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon as loud slogans of ‘We want justice’ are raised as soon as proceedings begin.

10.55am: AIADMK MPs hold protest on Parliament premises over Cauvery issue.

10.45am: Telugu Desam Party MPs hold protest on Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.