Monsoon session highlights: RS, LS adjourned; to convene at 11am Tuesday
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as the 26-day long monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday. The two Houses will now reconvene at 11am on Tuesday.
Earlier, ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stated that it is ready to face any debate.
The monsoon session - the second in a year where elected representatives meet in the House - will conclude on August 13. "Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.
This is the first session of Parliament where newly elected representatives from the assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be taking part.
Unlike last year when the Covid-19 disease outbreak pushed the House meeting to September, the monsoon session this year is starting without any delay in July. This is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
PM Modi likely to hold meeting with floor leaders tomorrow on Covid vaccination policy: Reports
PM Narendra Modi likely to hold a meeting with floor leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow, to discuss Covid-19 vaccination policy; presentation on Covid-19 handling to be given at the meeting: Reports
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
IT minister calls Pegasus report 'attempt to malign democracy'
In the past, similar claims were made regarding use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were denied by all parties. Press reports of 18 July 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions: Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT minister, in Lok Sabha
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day on day 1 of the Monsoon session. The two houses will reconvene at 11am on Tuesday.
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Union minister Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha, succeeding Piyush Goyal who was elevated as the leader of the House.
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3:30pm
Lok Sabha adjourned further till 3:30pm as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the House.
-
JUL 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid uproar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs. Defence minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House.
-
JUL 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect to departed sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra, Rajeev Satav.
-
JUL 19, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Parliamentarians pay tribute to late Milkha Singh, Dilip Kumar
-
JUL 19, 2021 11:15 AM IST
PM Modi introduces his new ministers in Lok Sabha
Introducing his ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers."
"Perhaps some people are not happy if country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction," PM Modi said.
-
JUL 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
TMC MPs cycle to reach Parliament, protest price hike
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:58 AM IST
PM Modi offers to speak on Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered to speak on Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow in the Parliament.
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Want discussion outside and within Parliament with Floor leaders: PM Modi
I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament: PM Modi
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Ask most difficult, sharpest questions in Parliament: PM Modi
I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve pace of development: PM Modi
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Discuss pandemic on priority in Parliament: PM Modi
We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against Covid-19 shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:42 AM IST
40 crore became 'Baahubali' by taking Covid-19 vaccine in India: PM
Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid-19. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM Modi
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:31 AM IST
PM Modi addresses Parliament, marks the start of monsoon session
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bill on Food Technology moved in Lok Sabha
Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.
-
JUL 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
FM to move Bill on factoring business
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
-
JUL 19, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Opposition gives notice on inflation in Parliament
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues."
-
JUL 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Congress KC Venugopal gives suspension notice over fuel price hike
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in price of fuel and essential commodities and demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government
-
JUL 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST
DMK MP gives suspension of business notice over Mekedatu Dam
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.
-
JUL 19, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Congress moves adjournment motion over farm laws
Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over government's farm laws, reported ANI.
-
JUL 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business over Covid-19 deaths
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of Covid-19.
-
JUL 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Covid-19 protocols in place as House begins session today
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said extensive arrangements have been made as per the Covid-19 protocol for the safety of the members, officials and the media.
-
JUL 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Lok Sabha session to start at 11 am
Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. Four days have been allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.
-
JUL 19, 2021 06:53 AM IST
29 bills on agenda as Monsoon session starts today
According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.
-
JUL 19, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Oppn to raise price rise, govt says ready to discuss all issues
Petrol price hike remains the top issue for most opposition parties followed by a fresh demand to repeal the controversial farm laws. The Trinamool Congress asked for enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The DMK demanded a discussion on devolution of the GST, after many states claimed the Centre has not paid their dues. The TRS mentioned that PSUs should be turned profitable and should not be disinvested.