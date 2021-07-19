Monsoon session highlights: RS, LS adjourned; to convene at 11am Tuesday

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as the 26-day long monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday. The two Houses will now reconvene at 11am on Tuesday.

Earlier, ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stated that it is ready to face any debate.

The monsoon session - the second in a year where elected representatives meet in the House - will conclude on August 13. "Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

This is the first session of Parliament where newly elected representatives from the assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be taking part.

Unlike last year when the Covid-19 disease outbreak pushed the House meeting to September, the monsoon session this year is starting without any delay in July. This is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha.