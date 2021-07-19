Home / India News / Monsoon session highlights: RS, LS adjourned; to convene at 11am Tuesday
RS, LS adjourned for today; to convene at 11am tomorrow
RS, LS adjourned for today; to convene at 11am tomorrow

Monsoon session highlights: RS, LS adjourned; to convene at 11am Tuesday

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 live updates: The first day of the Monsoon session saw Opposition MPs in both Houses protest over a host of issues.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:45 AM IST

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as the 26-day long monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday. The two Houses will now reconvene at 11am on Tuesday.

Earlier, ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stated that it is ready to face any debate.

The monsoon session - the second in a year where elected representatives meet in the House - will conclude on August 13. "Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

This is the first session of Parliament where newly elected representatives from the assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be taking part.

Unlike last year when the Covid-19 disease outbreak pushed the House meeting to September, the monsoon session this year is starting without any delay in July. This is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST

    PM Modi likely to hold meeting with floor leaders tomorrow on Covid vaccination policy: Reports

    PM Narendra Modi likely to hold a meeting with floor leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow, to discuss Covid-19 vaccination policy; presentation on Covid-19 handling to be given at the meeting: Reports

  • JUL 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST

    IT minister calls Pegasus report 'attempt to malign democracy'

    In the past, similar claims were made regarding use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were denied by all parties. Press reports of 18 July 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions: Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT minister, in Lok Sabha

  • JUL 19, 2021 03:25 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day on day 1 of the Monsoon session. The two houses will reconvene at 11am on Tuesday.

  • JUL 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    Union minister Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha

    Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha, succeeding Piyush Goyal who was elevated as the leader of the House.

  • JUL 19, 2021 02:08 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 3:30pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned further till 3:30pm as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the House.

  • JUL 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid uproar

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs. Defence minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House.

  • JUL 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour

    Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect to departed sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra, Rajeev Satav.

  • JUL 19, 2021 11:35 AM IST

    Parliamentarians pay tribute to late Milkha Singh, Dilip Kumar

  • JUL 19, 2021 11:15 AM IST

    PM Modi introduces his new ministers in Lok Sabha

    Introducing his ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers."

    "Perhaps some people are not happy if country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction," PM Modi said.

  • JUL 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    TMC MPs cycle to reach Parliament, protest price hike

    TMC MP's reach Parliament on a bicycle. The party is protesting fuel price hike.
    TMC MP's reach Parliament on a bicycle. The party is protesting fuel price hike.
  • JUL 19, 2021 10:58 AM IST

    PM Modi offers to speak on Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered to speak on Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow in the Parliament.

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST

    Want discussion outside and within Parliament with Floor leaders: PM Modi

    I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament: PM Modi

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST

    Ask most difficult, sharpest questions in Parliament: PM Modi

    I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve pace of development: PM Modi

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    Discuss pandemic on priority in Parliament: PM Modi

    We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against Covid-19 shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    40 crore became 'Baahubali' by taking Covid-19 vaccine in India: PM

    Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid-19. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM Modi

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:31 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses Parliament, marks the start of monsoon session

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:27 AM IST

    Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:12 AM IST

    Bill on Food Technology moved in Lok Sabha

    Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

  • JUL 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    FM to move Bill on factoring business

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

  • JUL 19, 2021 09:52 AM IST

    Opposition gives notice on inflation in Parliament

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues."

  • JUL 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST

    Congress KC Venugopal gives suspension notice over fuel price hike

    Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in price of fuel and essential commodities and demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government

  • JUL 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST

    DMK MP gives suspension of business notice over Mekedatu Dam

    DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

  • JUL 19, 2021 09:37 AM IST

    Congress moves adjournment motion over farm laws

    Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over government's farm laws, reported ANI.

  • JUL 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business over Covid-19 deaths

    RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of Covid-19.

  • JUL 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    Covid-19 protocols in place as House begins session today

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said extensive arrangements have been made as per the Covid-19 protocol for the safety of the members, officials and the media.

  • JUL 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST

    Lok Sabha session to start at 11 am

    Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. Four days have been allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.

  • JUL 19, 2021 06:53 AM IST

    29 bills on agenda as Monsoon session starts today

    According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

  • JUL 19, 2021 06:51 AM IST

    Oppn to raise price rise, govt says ready to discuss all issues

    Petrol price hike remains the top issue for most opposition parties followed by a fresh demand to repeal the controversial farm laws. The Trinamool Congress asked for enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The DMK demanded a discussion on devolution of the GST, after many states claimed the Centre has not paid their dues. The TRS mentioned that PSUs should be turned profitable and should not be disinvested.

