LIVE BLOG

Parliament Live: Government to table triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Live Updates: The Triple Talaq bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Tuesday, but so far, key Opposition parties have not met to figure out how to thwart the NDA.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 30, 2019 09:51 IST
highlights

The Opposition is staring at the possibility of the NDA managing to clear the Triple Talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha , after it failed to send the amendments to the RTA to a Select Committee last week.

The bill will be taken up for consideration and passage on Tuesday, but so far, key Opposition parties have not met to figure out how to thwart the NDA.

Follow live updates here:

9:51 am IST

Sushil Singh gives Zero Hour notice in LS over ‘Not to move Officer Training Academy (OTA) from Gaya to Dehradun’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Sushil Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Lok Sabha over ‘Not to move Officer Training Academy (OTA) from Gaya to Dehradun’, reports news agency ANI.

9:40 am IST

TMC issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House today and following two days

All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and following two days.

 

9:32 am IST

Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament premises.

 

9:16 am IST

Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House, today

Congress party issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House, today.

 

9:10 am IST

BJD will support Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha

Prasanna Acharya, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha to ANI: BJD will support Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

 

9:00 am IST

Government to table triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today

The government will table the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today.

