Parliament monsoon session: Gen insurance amendment bill introduced in LS

A discussion on Covid-19 will be held in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the House's business schedule during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The pandemic was discussed in the Rajya Sabha during the start of the monsoon session when the government defended its handling of the crisis.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 are also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill), 2021.

Despite uproar by the opposition, two bills -- The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- were passed in the Lok Sabha while the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The opposition parties continued their protests on various issues like the Pegasus snooping row and the farm laws, as both houses were adjourned many times in the day.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu both expressed their concerns about the ruckus in Parliament and the disruptions caused to the proceedings.

