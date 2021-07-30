Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session: Gen insurance amendment bill introduced in LS
A view of the Parliament House.
A view of the Parliament House.(HT File Photo)
Live

Parliament monsoon session: Gen insurance amendment bill introduced in LS

  • Despite uproar by the opposition, two bills -- The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- were passed in the Lok Sabha while the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:49 PM IST

A discussion on Covid-19 will be held in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the House's business schedule during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The pandemic was discussed in the Rajya Sabha during the start of the monsoon session when the government defended its handling of the crisis.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 are also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill), 2021.

Despite uproar by the opposition, two bills -- The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- were passed in the Lok Sabha while the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The opposition parties continued their protests on various issues like the Pegasus snooping row and the farm laws, as both houses were adjourned many times in the day.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu both expressed their concerns about the ruckus in Parliament and the disruptions caused to the proceedings.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 30, 2021 03:49 PM IST

    Bill to amend general insurance law introduced in LS

    Earlier in the day, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that would allow the government to slash its stake in state-owned insurers.

  • JUL 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST

    Both Houses adjourned till August 2, reports ANI

    Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till August 2 amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

  • JUL 30, 2021 12:21 PM IST

    Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 11am on August 2

    Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11am on Monday (August 2) following the protest by opposition MPs.

  • JUL 30, 2021 12:16 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30pm

    The Rajya Sabha to remain adjourned till 2.30pm as some opposition ministers continued their sloganeering and protests against the government in the house.

  • JUL 30, 2021 11:53 AM IST

    'Totally non-serious issue': Union minister Prahlad Joshi asks opposition to allow the house to function

    Union parliamentary affairs minister asked the opposition ministers to allow the house to function amid their protests. He said that more than 315 members wanted the Question Hour, reports ANI.

    "IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function," Joshi said.

  • JUL 30, 2021 11:44 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12pm following protest by opposition ministers.

  • JUL 30, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12pm today following uproar over the Pegasus snooping issue and the farm laws.

  • JUL 30, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    Key bills to be introduced in both houses of parliament

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will witness the introduction of key Bills and also discussions on issues ranging from fisheries to the welfare of anganwadi workers.

    Click here to read more

  • JUL 30, 2021 10:58 AM IST

    Covid-19 pandemic to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

    A discussion on the “situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it” will be raised by ministers N K Premachandran and Vinayak Bhaurao Raut in the Lok Sabha today.

Story Saved
