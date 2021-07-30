Parliament monsoon session: Gen insurance amendment bill introduced in LS
- Despite uproar by the opposition, two bills -- The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- were passed in the Lok Sabha while the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
A discussion on Covid-19 will be held in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the House's business schedule during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The pandemic was discussed in the Rajya Sabha during the start of the monsoon session when the government defended its handling of the crisis.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 are also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill), 2021.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu both expressed their concerns about the ruckus in Parliament and the disruptions caused to the proceedings.
JUL 30, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Bill to amend general insurance law introduced in LS
Earlier in the day, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that would allow the government to slash its stake in state-owned insurers.
JUL 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Both Houses adjourned till August 2, reports ANI
Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till August 2 amid uproar by Opposition MPs.
JUL 30, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 11am on August 2
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11am on Monday (August 2) following the protest by opposition MPs.
JUL 30, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30pm
The Rajya Sabha to remain adjourned till 2.30pm as some opposition ministers continued their sloganeering and protests against the government in the house.
JUL 30, 2021 11:53 AM IST
'Totally non-serious issue': Union minister Prahlad Joshi asks opposition to allow the house to function
Union parliamentary affairs minister asked the opposition ministers to allow the house to function amid their protests. He said that more than 315 members wanted the Question Hour, reports ANI.
"IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function," Joshi said.
JUL 30, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12pm following protest by opposition ministers.
JUL 30, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12pm today following uproar over the Pegasus snooping issue and the farm laws.
JUL 30, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Key bills to be introduced in both houses of parliament
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will witness the introduction of key Bills and also discussions on issues ranging from fisheries to the welfare of anganwadi workers.
JUL 30, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Covid-19 pandemic to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
A discussion on the “situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it” will be raised by ministers N K Premachandran and Vinayak Bhaurao Raut in the Lok Sabha today.
