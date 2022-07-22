Home / India News / Monsoon session LIVE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control
Live

Monsoon session LIVE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control

Monsoon session LIVE Updates: The session commenced on July 18 and will conclude on August 12.
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Monsoon session LIVE updates: Friday marks fifth day of Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, which began on July 18. As usual, proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will resume at 11am; on Thursday, opposition continued protests inside both the Houses, and outside, on issues such as inflation, Agnipath scheme etc, leading to adjournment of proceedings in the two Houses. 

Opposition MPs also protested against questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, calling it ‘witch-hunt’ and ‘political vendetta' of the Modi government.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST

    BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control

    BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament session
india news

parliament monsoon session day 5 live updates

Monsoon session LIVE Updates: The session commenced on July 18 and will conclude on August 12.
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Portion of Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes, pic goes viral

The potholes on the Bundelkhand Expressway were spotted on Wednesday and were repaired immediately, UP Express Industrial Authority said. 
Varun Gandhi shared the video of the portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway that developed potholes after rain.
Varun Gandhi shared the video of the portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway that developed potholes after rain.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Owaisi slams 'religious sentiments' behind meat ban; ‘but Modi has no problem…’

Owaisi said 'sanghis' routinely attack Muslim cattle traders and state governments ban beef/buff but the government wants to help big traders make money.
Owaisi questioned the beef ban imposed by state governments while India reportedly asked Bangladesh to resume meat import.&nbsp;
Owaisi questioned the beef ban imposed by state governments while India reportedly asked Bangladesh to resume meat import. 
Published on Jul 22, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

7 Kanwariyas swept away while bathing in Ganga in Haridwar, rescued. Watch

  • The Kanwar Yatra began on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan amid tight security arrangements, with Shiva devotees arriving at Haridwar in large numbers to fetch the water from the Ganga.
Haridwar: Kanwariyas were saved from drowning in a joint operation by army and police.(ANI)
Haridwar: Kanwariyas were saved from drowning in a joint operation by army and police.(ANI)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights

Breaking news live updates July 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

'Despite intimidation': As Droupadi Murmu becomes new Prez, BJP's jibe at Mamata

BJP's Amit Malviya said Congress had opposed PA Sangma too, another tribal, who ran for President's office. "These decisions expose their true intent," he tweeted as Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election by a comfortable margin against Yashwant Sinha.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu celebrates with her daughter Itishri Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.&nbsp;(PTI)
President-elect Droupadi Murmu celebrates with her daughter Itishri Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Hoax bomb threat on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight; passenger detained

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.
The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

‘Not consulted’: TMC to abstain from V-P election

TMC leaders said that Alva shares a very good equation with Mamata Banerjee but that the  vice-presidential pick cannot be based on personal relations
Margaret Alva has been selected as the Opposition’s V-P nominee. (Margaret Alva Twitter)
Margaret Alva has been selected as the Opposition’s V-P nominee. (Margaret Alva Twitter)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story
india news

Naidu visits flood-hit areas

Hyderabad Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its “failure’ to deal with massive floods to the Godavari river that inundated several villages in the East and West Godavari districts
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in a flood-affected area in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in a flood-affected area in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

President poll result hints at waning impact of Opposition

The Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) started out by being just short of the winning mark at 49% or 533,751 votes of the total 1,086,431 votes in the electoral college
As the extent of Sinha’s loss became clear, many leaders admitted that choosing a former BJP leader to run against the BJP, was not a very good idea (PTI)
As the extent of Sinha’s loss became clear, many leaders admitted that choosing a former BJP leader to run against the BJP, was not a very good idea (PTI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Kerala engineering students

Thiruvananthapuram A bus stop bench here reduced to three separate seats as an alleged moral policing measure to prevent girls and boys from sitting together prompted students of both sexes from a nearby engineering college to sit on each other’s laps and post pictures of the same online
After a bus stop bench in Thiruvananthapuram was reduced to three separate seats as an alleged moral policing measure, students of both sexes from an engineering college sat on each other’s laps and posted pictures of the same online. (HT Photo)
After a bus stop bench in Thiruvananthapuram was reduced to three separate seats as an alleged moral policing measure, students of both sexes from an engineering college sat on each other’s laps and posted pictures of the same online. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

TRS protest on ED questioning Sonia Gandhi stumps Telangana Congress

The decision of the TRS to join hands with the other opposition parties to protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case caught the Telangana Congress in an embarrassing situation
Telangana Congress leaders hold protests against the interrogation of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Telangana Congress leaders hold protests against the interrogation of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

India, UK NSAs discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Taking forward discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra and Boris Johnson, the NSAs also discussed forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.
UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove met National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove met National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Daughter of my village is President’: Pride, hope echo across Odisha

At Murmu’s ancestral home, her relative Dulari Tudu was harried but smiling constantly, distributing sweets to every visitor to the house
&nbsp;Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi.(PTI)
 Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Jal Jeevan Mission may reach 100 million households by August

The mission has a special focus on 117 so-called aspirational districts in the country, where development indicators have been historically poor, and on schools and anganwadi centres, which cater to children and maternal health needs.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar interacts with local people regarding the successful delivery of Jal Jeevan Mission at Mundavankunnu colony, on July 12. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar interacts with local people regarding the successful delivery of Jal Jeevan Mission at Mundavankunnu colony, on July 12. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out