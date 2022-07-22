Monsoon session LIVE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control

Monsoon session LIVE updates: Friday marks fifth day of Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, which began on July 18. As usual, proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will resume at 11am; on Thursday, opposition continued protests inside both the Houses, and outside, on issues such as inflation, Agnipath scheme etc, leading to adjournment of proceedings in the two Houses.

Opposition MPs also protested against questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, calling it ‘witch-hunt’ and ‘political vendetta' of the Modi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON