Monsoon session LIVE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control

Monsoon session LIVE updates: Friday marks fifth day of Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, which began on July 18. As usual, proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will resume at 11am; on Thursday, opposition continued protests inside both the Houses, and outside, on issues such as inflation, Agnipath scheme etc, leading to adjournment of proceedings in the two Houses.
Opposition MPs also protested against questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, calling it ‘witch-hunt’ and ‘political vendetta' of the Modi government.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce bill on population control
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control today.
BJP's Amit Malviya said Congress had opposed PA Sangma too, another tribal, who ran for President's office. "These decisions expose their true intent," he tweeted as Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election by a comfortable margin against Yashwant Sinha.
Hyderabad
Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its “failure’ to deal with massive floods to the Godavari river that inundated several villages in the East and West Godavari districts
Thiruvananthapuram
A bus stop bench here reduced to three separate seats as an alleged moral policing measure to prevent girls and boys from sitting together prompted students of both sexes from a nearby engineering college to sit on each other’s laps and post pictures of the same online
The decision of the TRS to join hands with the other opposition parties to protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case caught the Telangana Congress in an embarrassing situation
Taking forward discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra and Boris Johnson, the NSAs also discussed forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.
The mission has a special focus on 117 so-called aspirational districts in the country, where development indicators have been historically poor, and on schools and anganwadi centres, which cater to children and maternal health needs.