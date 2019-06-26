Parliament session live updates: PM Modi to reply to debate on President’s address in Rajya Sabha today
Parliament session live updates: Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor and TMC’s Saugata Roy will move a resolution against the Aadhaar amendment bill. Follow live updates here
11:00 am IST
Parliament proceedings begin
10:55 am IST
PM Modi urges MLAs to work towards turning India into $5 trillion economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament.
In the Lower House, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shall move that the Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, be taken into consideration and passed.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move that the Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act, 2005 be taken into consideration in the Lok Sabha and be passed thereafter.
Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor and TMC’s Saugata Roy will move a resolution against the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 9 of 2019) and also against the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Proceedings in both the Upper and Lower House of the Parliament began today.
In the Lower House, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shall move to take into consideration the Aadhaar amendment bill, and Special Economic Zones amendment bill respectively.
On Tuesday, replying to the debate on the President’s speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Modi spoke in the Lower House about the need for a collective will to realise his vision of a New India by 2022