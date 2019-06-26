Parliament session live updates: PM Modi to reply to debate on President’s address in Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament.

In the Lower House, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shall move that the Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, be taken into consideration and passed.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move that the Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act, 2005 be taken into consideration in the Lok Sabha and be passed thereafter.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor and TMC’s Saugata Roy will move a resolution against the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 9 of 2019) and also against the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

