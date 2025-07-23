Parliament to hold 16-hour discussion on Op Sindoor from July 29

A discussion on Operation Sindoor is likely to be held in the Parliament next Tuesday, July 29, with the government allotting 16 hours for a special discussion in both the houses in the ongoing Monsoon Session, multiple reports said on Wednesday. Members of Parliament while voting on clauses of the women's reservation bill on demand of an Opposition MP in Lok Sabha during the Special Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are expected to speak even as the opposition has demanded the prime minister to address the houses and the nation on the crucial issue, India Today reported.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha was held on Wednesday, during which it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the upper house on July 29, a report in ANI said.

The report, quoting sources, said that a special discussion in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached. The opposition parties have also demanded that PM Modi should be present during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, evoking a strong reaction from the opposition.

The Congress, taking a dig at the centre, said while Trump has reached the quarter-century mark on his claims – reiterating them 25 times in the last 73 days, PM Modi is "totally quiet, finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has not been able to provide a single response to Trump's claims about a ceasefire, which he has reiterated 25 times so far.

"Those who call themselves 'deshbhakt' have run away. The Prime Minister is unable to give a single statement. Trump has claimed 25 times that he has announced a ceasefire. Who is he? This is not his work. However, the Prime Minister didn't respond once. This is reality. Can't hide from it," the Congress MP said.