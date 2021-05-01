Partial lockdown in Bengal as Covid-19 cases surge

A day after assembly elections ended in West Bengal, the state government partially locked down the state and clamped restrictions on markets, cinemas and gatherings to arrest the surging second wave of coronavirus cases.

The government ordered shutting of shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming and beauty parlours. It also prohibited all kinds of social, cultural, academic, and entertainment related gatherings. Weddings are banned, while home deliveries and online services are allowed.

Market timings were restricted. Bazaars and hats will open from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. Essential services such as medical shops and groceries have been exempted.

West Bengal registered 17,411 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 216 cases reported on February 26, when the Election Commission of India announced the eight-phase poll schedule. Health experts have linked the surge in cases to mask-less political rallies that violated Covid protocol.

The state has 113,624 active cases now, and many hospitals in state capital Kolkata and district towns are nearly full. 11,344 people have died of Covid in Bengal.

The state education department also decided to promote all students of class XI to class XII this year. Examinees for Class 12 will appear for the test at their own institution (home venue). The timing of the exam has also been rescheduled.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had last week ruled out the possibility of a full-fledged lockdown in the state.

The state government had earlier made it mandatory for flight passengers arriving from nine states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka - to carry Covid-19 negative reports. Wearing masks is also mandatory.

Weekend lockdown in 9 Haryana districts

The Haryana government has imposed a weekend lockdown from Friday 10pm till Monday 5am in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, the weekend lockdown has been imposed as the Covid-19 pandemic is again posing threat to public health.

Any person violating curbs will attract proceedings as per the law and under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Gehlot favours extension of Covid restrictions

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the officials to continue with the restrictions imposed under the lockdown and to make them more stringent in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting through video conference, Gehlot said stricter guidelines are required in view of the rapidly spreading infection in the state.

The restrictions under the lockdown called ‘Public Discipline Fortnight’ came into force on April 19 and are effective till May 3. Now, the chief minister has asked the officials that the restrictions should remain in force even after May 3.

He said the guidelines should be prepared while considering the concerns of the livelihood of the needy.