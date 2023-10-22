‘Party’s appropriate decision after the probe': TMC's Derek O'Brien on ‘cash for query’ row

Days after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's ‘cash for query’ allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra that flared up a slanging match among both the parliamentarians, Moitra's party colleague Derek O'Brien. Responding to attacks by the saffron party over Trinamool Congress' silence on the matter, the Rajya Sabha MP said his party's leadership will take appropriate decision on the allegations against Moitra after the parliamentary ethics committee concludes its probe. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien (ANI)

The Lok Sabha MP has been accused of being bribed in the form of cash and expensive gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange of asking questions against Gautam Adani in the Parliament. The allegations were first made by BJP MP Dubey, who later wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an investigation into the matter in line with breach of parliamentary privilege, criminal conspiracy and contempt of the House by the TMC MP.

O'Brien said he ‘observed reports in the media’ and said Moitra has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her, which she already did. "Since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament, after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision," he told news agency PTI.

Earlier, TMC refused to comment on the controversy expressed its unwillingness to get into the row and therefore ‘will be maintaining distance from it’.

"No comments...Regarding this issue, the TMC will not say anything... The related person may answer this, not the TMC party," party's general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Trinamool's stand on the matter invited further attacks from the BJP which said it is not surprised that party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee abandoned Mahua Moitra ‘like many other scam-tainted party leaders’.