Passenger booked for smoking in IndiGo flight toilet, detained on landing

An IndiGo passenger onboard flight 6E-947 from Ahmedabad to Goa on December 25 was booked after he was found smoking in the lavatory of the aircraft during the journey.

On noticing the violation, the crew on-board alerted the Captain and told the passenger about the policy that prohibits smoking on-board, followed by a warning. Smoking onboard is an illegal offence under the law.

After the flight landed at Goa airport, the matter was brought to the notice of the local police station. An FIR was filed against the passenger, who was then handed over to the CISF.

Last week, Vistara airlines flight was delayed by three hours after a passenger engaged in an argument with the onboard crew as he wished to smoke on the plane.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 10:28 IST