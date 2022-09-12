Home / India News / Passenger train derails in Odisha’s Koraput; No casualty reported

Passenger train derails in Odisha’s Koraput; No casualty reported

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:53 PM IST

A sleeper coach and three general coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed soon after passing the Jeypore station in Odisha’s Koraput district on Monday afternoon

Railway officials said that all passengers managed to get down safely from the train. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Four coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed near the Chatriput area of Jeypore in Odisha’s Koraput district on Monday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

A sleeper coach and three general coaches of 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed soon after passing the Jeypore station, said East Coast Railway zone officials in Bhubaneswar

“There have been no case of casualties or injuries. All passengers managed to get down safely from the train,” said divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy. Accident Relief Trains have been rushed to the site. “It may take around 5 to 6 hours for resumption of normalcy of operations.”

East Coast Railway officials said senior railway officers are monitoring the relief operations. Alternate transport arrangements are being made for the stranded passengers.

Monday, September 12, 2022
