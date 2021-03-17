IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Passengers not wearing masks properly to be de-boarded, treated as unruly: DGCA to Delhi HC
A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.(File photo for representation)
A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.(File photo for representation)
india news

Passengers not wearing masks properly to be de-boarded, treated as unruly: DGCA to Delhi HC

The high court expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST

The DGCA informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that action is being taken against passengers not wearing masks properly despite repeated warnings and they will be de-boarded from planes before departure and treated as “unruly passengers”.

The high court expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and said it hoped that the action would continue in the same spirit considering the safety of passengers from Covid-19 infection.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and C Hari Shankar observed that the court was initially planning to keep the suo motu case open to continue monitoring the implementation of directions issued by the court earlier.

However, after noticing the proactive action by the DGCA, the court decided to close the case and observed that initiation of punitive action against the violators is a welcome step, the bench said.

Justice Shankar had on March 8 taken suo motu cognisance of the situation after witnessing passengers not wearing masks properly during transportation from airport to the flight and their stubborn reluctance to wear masks properly.

The court, which had issued various guidelines to DGCA and all other airlines for immediate compliance, said it was constrained to pass the order because of an alarming situation which was witnessed by the judge himself during the Air India flight from Kolkata to New Delhi on March 5.

DGCA, represented through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and advocate Anjana Gosain, informed the court that following its directions, it issued a circular on March 13 relating to strict guidelines to be followed in the airports.

"On board the aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warning, he/ she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," the circular stated.

"In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the ‘Covid-19 Protocol for passengers’ even after repeated warnings, during the course of the fight, such passenger may be treated as ‘Unruly Passenger’ as defined... Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)...and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger, as provided in above mentioned CAR, shall be followed by the concerned airlines,” it said.

Advocate Gosain also informed the court that in a Jammu to Delhi flight, on March 16, four passengers were declared unruly for not properly wearing masks and were handed over to the security officials.

She said the authorities have also decided to conduct surprise checks.

To this, the bench said, “You have done a wonderful job. We are really impressed”, and asked the ASG to ensure that such steps are also taken in respect of railways and buses.

When the counsel for Air India said they have also issued a circular with necessary guidelines, the bench asked the DGCA to ensure that other airlines also follow the guidelines.

“This court is not interested in seeing passengers de-boarded,” the bench said, adding that their concern was that passengers adhere to Covid-19 guidelines which are necessary for their safety as well as for the safety of co-passengers.

The DGCA has also said in its circular that passengers shall wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel. The mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances, it said.

“CISF or other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport shall ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask,” it said.

The circular said that the Airport Director/ Terminal Manager, as applicable, must ensure that passengers are wearing masks properly and do maintain social distance at all times within the airport premises.

In case, any passenger is not following ‘Covid-19 Protocol’, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warning. If required, they may be dealt as per law, it said.

DGCA had issued another circular on March 15 where directions have been issued for strict compliance by all stakeholders.

It also informed the court that DGCA website has been suitably modified and a separate button in respect of ‘Covid Protocol for passenger’ has been created wherein all the relevant guidelines and circulars in respect of ‘Covid-19 Protocol’ have been uploaded.

The high court had earlier taken strong note of an “alarming situation” of passengers not properly wearing masks in flights and issued guidelines to all domestic airlines and DGCA for strict compliance, including penal action for offenders and periodical checks of the aircraft.

The court had said a situation when the country is seeing a resurgence of Covid-2019 cases, after they had shown signs of ebbing, is completely unconscionable.

“Passengers in a flight are in a closed air-conditioned environment, and, even if one of the passengers suffers from Covid-19, the effect on other passengers could be cataclysmic. It is a matter of common knowledge that being within arm’s length distance of a Covid-19 carrier, even if he is asymptomatic and is merely speaking, is more than sufficient to transmit the virus,” it had said.

If despite being reminded, he or she refuses to follow the protocol, action should be taken against the passenger in accordance with the guidelines issued by the DGCA or Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, including placing him or her on a 'no-fly' regimen, either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently long, period, it had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dgca mask
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
india news

Hit by pandemic, gig workers plan to create umbrella union

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola-Uber Drivers Association in Bengaluru, said on Tuesday that a meeting will be held next week to finalise the plan for the new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The apex court sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million Aadhaar cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss resurgence of Covid-19: Here’s what he said

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Modi said over 3 million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted: “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.(File photo for representation)
A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.(File photo for representation)
india news

Passengers not wearing masks properly to be de-boarded: DGCA to Delhi High Court

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The high court expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"India's engagement with China is complex. The two sides agree that the future direction of India China relations should be built upon respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations," V Muraleedharan said.(ANI)
"India's engagement with China is complex. The two sides agree that the future direction of India China relations should be built upon respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations," V Muraleedharan said.(ANI)
india news

Government says India's engagement with China is 'complex'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said in the Lok Sabha that India will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo illustration taken on March 25, 2020, the Facebook app logo is displayed on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
In this file photo illustration taken on March 25, 2020, the Facebook app logo is displayed on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
india news

Enact law to make Facebook, Google pay for news: BJP MP in Rajya Sabha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:30 PM IST
"The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay to print and news channels for the news content they are using freely," the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation.(Instagram)
Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation.(Instagram)
india news

BHU, Reliance rebut reports that Nita Ambani was invited to be visiting faculty

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
A company spokesperson said that the reports were fake and "no proposal or invitation to make her a visiting lecturer of BHU has been received".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The raids are being carried out in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and tax evasion, said officials.
The raids are being carried out in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and tax evasion, said officials.
india news

ED, IT teams raid Haryana Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Joint teams of officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (IT) raided Congress’ Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house at Haryana’s Panipat and other properties in the state on Wednesday morning, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi on Wednesday interacted with state and Union territory authorities to discuss the Covid-19 situation of the country.
PM Modi on Wednesday interacted with state and Union territory authorities to discuss the Covid-19 situation of the country.
india news

'We have to stop Covid-19 second wave': PM Modi's 5-point plan to states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
"We have to be proactive in this situation and wherever necessary micro-containment zones can be brought back," PM Modi told chief ministers on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad.(Reuters file photo)
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Amid Covid-19 surge Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The service which was started by the Union ministry of health and family welfare is of two kinds: eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD. (HT Photo)
The service which was started by the Union ministry of health and family welfare is of two kinds: eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD. (HT Photo)
india news

Centre's telemedicine service crosses 3 mln consultations; 35k patients daily

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
  • The government also said that eSanjeevaniOPD services will soon be available on the iOS application store to increase the coverage of the national telemedicine service in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi held the last interaction with the chief ministers in January ahead of the launch of the vaccination drive.(PTI)
PM Modi held the last interaction with the chief ministers in January ahead of the launch of the vaccination drive.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19 with CMs; Mamata, Bhupesh Baghel skip

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The meeting has been called as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government seeks to ramp up the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, which began on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF MiG-21 Bison (File Photo)
An IAF MiG-21 Bison (File Photo)
india news

MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University on Tuesday.
india news

'Witnessed Saddam-like time during Emergency': Minister attacks Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi made the comment while speaking to Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

SC rejects farmers’ plea on land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The PIL sought a direction to the Centre to have a dialogue with agitating farmers whose lands have been reportedly acquired for the national highway, on par with Samyukta Kisan Manch with whom the government has held 11 rounds of talks over the contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP