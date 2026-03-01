Passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Bengaluru as Iran conflict escalates
As geopolitical tensions escalated between Iran and the US, Indian passengers are facing extensive flight cancellations and disruptions across major airports.
Several passengers were stranded at various airports across India on Saturday after multiple international flights were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, disrupting travel to and through the Middle East.
The disruptions follow heightened geopolitical tensions after military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran, prompting retaliatory threats and temporary airspace closures across Iran, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan, Syria and parts of the Gulf region. Follow LIVE updates on the US Iran conflict here
Airlines worldwide have been forced to suspend or reroute flights passing through these corridors.
Bengaluru
At Bengaluru airport, passengers travelling to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Italy reported sudden cancellations, with airline staff citing the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and airspace closures across West Asia. Some passengers said they were told flights would not resume until a ceasefire was in place, leaving them uncertain about when they could travel, reported news agency ANI.
The Kempegowda International Airport shared an advisory for travellers on X, which stated, “Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes. To support passengers, a dedicated help desk is being set up at the Kerbside (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance.”
Mumbai
Similarly, at Mumbai airport, stranded passengers complained of poor communication from airline and airport authorities, saying they received no prior intimation of cancellations. Several travellers bound for the US and Europe via Gulf hubs said they were left waiting without rebooking options or clarity on when operations would normalise.
"We were trying to fly back to the US, and our flight got cancelled... We did not get any information regarding our flight cancellation... We have not received any messages. We've been here for almost an hour now... We were going via Bahrain..." a passenger said, as quoted by the agency.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport shared a passenger advisory in this regard in a post on X, stating, “Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly.”
Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
Flight disruptions were not limited to Bengaluru and Mumbai, with cancellations also reported from Kolkata, especially affecting passengers travelling to Doha, Dubai, Dammam and Abu Dhabi. Foreign nationals were also among those impacted by the sudden suspensions, the ANI report noted.
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was also among those that saw extensive flight disruptions, with multiple arrivals and departures between February 28 and March 1 cancelled.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as many as 444 flights were expected to be cancelled on Saturday alone due to airspace restrictions, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation coordinating closely with airlines to ensure passenger safety and assistance at major airports.
Global impact
The impact has been felt overseas as well, with a JD(S) legislator from Karnataka stranded at Dubai International Airport after the UAE temporarily shut its airspace, leaving passengers deboarded and awaiting further instructions amid overcrowding and limited facilities. Indian missions in the UAE and other West Asian countries have issued advisories and emergency helplines for stranded nationals, as per a separate report by PTI.
Globally, hundreds of thousands of travellers have been stranded or diverted after key aviation hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha halted operations, leading to the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and forcing airlines to reroute aircraft around the conflict zone, adding delays and costs, reported news agency AP. Aviation experts have warned that disruptions could persist for several days.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
