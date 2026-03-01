Passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Bengaluru as Iran conflict escalates

Several passengers were stranded at various airports across India on Saturday after multiple international flights were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, disrupting travel to and through the Middle East. With hundreds stranded and little communication from airlines, the impact of the conflict is felt both domestically and internationally. (REUTERS)

The disruptions follow heightened geopolitical tensions after military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran, prompting retaliatory threats and temporary airspace closures across Iran, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan, Syria and parts of the Gulf region. Follow LIVE updates on the US Iran conflict here

Airlines worldwide have been forced to suspend or reroute flights passing through these corridors.

Bengaluru At Bengaluru airport, passengers travelling to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Italy reported sudden cancellations, with airline staff citing the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and airspace closures across West Asia. Some passengers said they were told flights would not resume until a ceasefire was in place, leaving them uncertain about when they could travel, reported news agency ANI.

The Kempegowda International Airport shared an advisory for travellers on X, which stated, “Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes. To support passengers, a dedicated help desk is being set up at the Kerbside (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance.”