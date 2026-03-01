Iran-US conflict: Updated list of airports affected amid rapid attacks - from Dubai to Bahrain

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States has thrown global aviation into chaos, with airports shutting down, airspace closures and hundreds of flights cancelled or diverted. The conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S. has resulted in chaos in global aviation. Here's a list of major airports affected including Dubai and Bahrain. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Following the start of the strikes, flight maps revealed that the airspace around Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain was essentially empty. Iran responded with missiles.

There were reports of explosions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, important east-west travel hubs, and Qatar, the location of the largest U.S. military facility in the region.

Major airports affected by the airspace closures and suspended operations UAE airports In the United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed that all operations at Dubai’s two busiest airports, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), have been suspended until further notice, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH) is also facing delays, diversions and cancellations as the UAE temporarily closes its airspace due to heightened regional tensions.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports said, “Some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) may experience delays, diversions, or cancellations, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace."

Airports affected in the Gulf region Across the Gulf, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) has halted flights, with Qatar Airways suspending services amid the closure of Qatari airspace.

Meanwhile, airports in Kuwait (KWI) and Riyadh (RUH) have seen flights rerouted or cancelled due to temporary airspace shutdowns. Explosions in Riyadh caused flight cancellations and airspace closures. A few flights were rerouted to safer routes.

Bahrain International Airport (BAH) is facing rising security dangers led to the temporary closure of airspace. Flights from abroad were rerouted.

Israel and Iran airports In Israel, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (TLV) has grounded flights as missile threats prompt operational shutdowns and advisories for airlines to stay clear of the airspace.

For several hours, all airspace will be closed, impacting both domestic and international flights at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) in Iran.