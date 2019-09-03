e-paper
Car-borne assailants shoot at police constable in Delhi, bullet hits passer-by

This incident happened on Monday and the deceased 50-year-old man has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh vihar.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A man was killed in Northeast Delhi .
A man was killed in Northeast Delhi .(Getty Images/iStock photo)
         

A 50-year-old man was killed when unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire on a police constable in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh vihar, they said.

“Our constable Ajay, posted in Nand Nagri police station, was passing through Tanga stand, Nand Nagri, at 11:39 pm on Monday when he saw some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police (North East) On being inquired by the constable, the suspected persons started running away.

“During the chase, a man from the car opened fired at the constable but the bullet hit one passer-by and they managed to flee away. The victim was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared bought dead,” said Thakur.

Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 15:45 IST

