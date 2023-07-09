Home / India News / Past week’s rain covered deficit... but in areas that didn’t need it

Past week’s rain covered deficit... but in areas that didn’t need it

ByAbhishek Jha
Jul 09, 2023 11:42 PM IST

A look at how heavy rains in the past week means India's rain deficit has dropped, but in regions that already had a surplus

Monsoon rain has been intense in the past week, particularly, in the northern and north-western parts of the country, and along the west coast. This has led to widespread chaos, such as the floods seen in the national capital and the landslides seen in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. An HT analysis shows that the heavy downpour has helped fill the overall rainfall deficit and also reduced the area under deficit. However, this may not be the perfect conditions for farmers as it would have been more helpful for crop sowing if some rain had fallen over regions that are still dry instead of regions that already had a surplus. Here are some charts that show this.

The recent downpour has helped fill the overall rainfall deficit, data shows
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

