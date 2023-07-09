Past week’s rain covered deficit... but in areas that didn’t need it

Monsoon rain has been intense in the past week, particularly, in the northern and north-western parts of the country, and along the west coast. This has led to widespread chaos, such as the floods seen in the national capital and the landslides seen in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. An HT analysis shows that the heavy downpour has helped fill the overall rainfall deficit and also reduced the area under deficit. However, this may not be the perfect conditions for farmers as it would have been more helpful for crop sowing if some rain had fallen over regions that are still dry instead of regions that already had a surplus. Here are some charts that show this. The recent downpour has helped fill the overall rainfall deficit, data shows